Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'I was advised to off-load for 15 days...': India pacer provides update on fitness after injury during Australia Tests

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 16, 2025 02:59 PM IST

Akash Deep missed the final Test of the series against Australia due to an injury.

Indian fast bowler Akash Deep, who was ruled out of the Sydney Test against Australia and will miss the upcoming T20I series against England, has shared an update on his fitness. The 28-year-old pacer, sidelined due to a stiff back, is now awaiting clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to resume bowling.

India's Akash Deep (L) and teammate Jasprit Bumrah react as they leave the ground at the end of day four of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India(AFP)
India's Akash Deep (L) and teammate Jasprit Bumrah react as they leave the ground at the end of day four of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India(AFP)

Speaking to PTI, Akash Deep revealed he has been advised to take two weeks of complete rest following a hectic cricketing schedule. “All good. My recovery is on course and since I had been playing non-stop cricket for a considerable period of time, I was advised to off-load (complete rest) for 15 days. I am following the advice of NCA and once they instruct me to start bowling, I will do so," he explained.

The Bengal pacer, who made his Test debut during the side's series against England last year, has been impressive and was reportedly in contention to make his limited-overs debut. However, his injury has delayed that opportunity for now.

“My endeavour was to maintain discipline, bowl in good areas, and wait for the batter to make a mistake…doesn’t matter if the ball is new, semi-new or old," he said.

Akash Deep further elaborated on his approach, stating, “I would be given a brief that in case I am not getting wickets, I should do the holding job at one end, slow down the game, and run-flow so that things are under control."

The injury setback comes at a time when India’s pace department is looking to strengthen its resources. The side's performance with the ball in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy left much to be desired, with many labelling the bowling attack a ‘one-man show’; Jasprit Bumrah was the star performer for the side, picking 32 wickets.

Akash Deep's performance

The Indian pacer took five wickets in two Tests in Melbourne and Brisbane, and played a valuable 31-run knock at the Gabba which helped India avoid the follow-on. Akash Deep was unlucky that crucial catches ended up being dropped off some of his lethal deliveries.

"Rohit bhaiyya had a lot of trust in me that I can take wickets anytime, 'Woh bolte hai hai ki mujhko lagta hai tum har ball pe wicket le sakte ho' (You can take wickets with every delivery)," he proudly said.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On