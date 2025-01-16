'I was advised to off-load for 15 days...': India pacer provides update on fitness after injury during Australia Tests

Indian fast bowler Akash Deep, who was ruled out of the Sydney Test against Australia and will miss the upcoming T20I series against England, has shared an update on his fitness. The 28-year-old pacer, sidelined due to a stiff back, is now awaiting clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to resume bowling. India's Akash Deep (L) and teammate Jasprit Bumrah react as they leave the ground at the end of day four of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India(AFP)

Speaking to PTI, Akash Deep revealed he has been advised to take two weeks of complete rest following a hectic cricketing schedule. “All good. My recovery is on course and since I had been playing non-stop cricket for a considerable period of time, I was advised to off-load (complete rest) for 15 days. I am following the advice of NCA and once they instruct me to start bowling, I will do so," he explained.

The Bengal pacer, who made his Test debut during the side's series against England last year, has been impressive and was reportedly in contention to make his limited-overs debut. However, his injury has delayed that opportunity for now.

“My endeavour was to maintain discipline, bowl in good areas, and wait for the batter to make a mistake…doesn’t matter if the ball is new, semi-new or old," he said.

Akash Deep further elaborated on his approach, stating, “I would be given a brief that in case I am not getting wickets, I should do the holding job at one end, slow down the game, and run-flow so that things are under control."

The injury setback comes at a time when India’s pace department is looking to strengthen its resources. The side's performance with the ball in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy left much to be desired, with many labelling the bowling attack a ‘one-man show’; Jasprit Bumrah was the star performer for the side, picking 32 wickets.

Akash Deep's performance

The Indian pacer took five wickets in two Tests in Melbourne and Brisbane, and played a valuable 31-run knock at the Gabba which helped India avoid the follow-on. Akash Deep was unlucky that crucial catches ended up being dropped off some of his lethal deliveries.

"Rohit bhaiyya had a lot of trust in me that I can take wickets anytime, 'Woh bolte hai hai ki mujhko lagta hai tum har ball pe wicket le sakte ho' (You can take wickets with every delivery)," he proudly said.