'I was so surprised when I saw him': Kamran Akmal recalls seeing a young Virat Kohli in IPL 2008

In 2008, a young Virat Kohli made a name for himself when he led the India U-19 team to an emphatic U-19 World Cup title victory. Ever since the historic win, Kohli was marked for greatness and it was only a matter of time when the Delhi cricketer made his India debut.

Such was Kohli's rising stature at the time, that he was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008. The current India captain, after 13 years, still continues to play for the same franchise in the IPL.

Also read: 'People who haven't even led a gully team are giving Kohli advice on captaincy'

During the inaugural edition of IPL, Pakistan cricketers were also allowed to play in the T20 league, and former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal was one of the players who was participating in the tournament.

Akmal, who was part of the Rajasthan Royals franchise that had won the first IPL trophy, shared his experiences of seeing a young Kohli playing in the IPL 2008.





"I had played the first edition of the IPL. At that time, I was so surprised when I saw Virat Kohli. I used to wonder what cricket he would play at such a young age," Akmal said in a video uploaded on Sawera Pasha's YouTube channel titled 'Hard Talk with Kamran Akmal'.

Akmal said that over the years, Kohli has grown into a role model for youngsters.

"But he has changed himself totally now, and he has become a role model for youngsters," Akmal added.

Meanwhile, Akmal slammed Kohli's critics and said that there is no guarantee that India would win an ICC trophy if they change their captain.

"He (Kohli) is an amazing player, amazing captain, and no one can guarantee that if India changes the captain, they will win ICC tournaments. It is a matter of luck," Akmal concluded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON