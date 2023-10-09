Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'I was surprised to see Australia...': Tendulkar outlines where AUS lost WC tie vs IND; drops special Kohli-Rahul remark

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 09, 2023 11:01 AM IST

Tendulkar does not see the dropped catch, when Kohli was on 12, as a crucial reason behind Australia's six-wicket loss against India

Serving India with hard-hitting memories of past demons - 2017 Champions Trophy final, 2019 World Cup semifinal, and group-stage tie against Pakistan in 2020 T20 World Cup - Australia stood on the verge of sending India four down for just 21 after Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc dismissed each of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer for a duck. A few overs later, Hazlewood created a golden opportunity to get the better of Virat Kohli as the former India captain top-edged a short ball, but a sight of sheer miscommunication between Mitchell Marsh and wicketkeeper Alex Carey saw Australia let go of the chance. Kohli later went on to scored 85 off 116 and stitch a record 165-run stand alongside KL Rahul, who notched up an unbeaten 97, as India chased down 200 with 52 deliveries to spare.

Sachin Tendulkar has his say where Australia lost the plot against India in World Cup match

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar however does not see that dropped catch, when Kohli was on 12, as a crucial reason behind Australia's six-wicket loss in the World Cup match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Taking to social media, the 2011 World Cup-winning player feels that the visitors lost the plot at toss itself when captain Pat Cummins had opted to bat first. He further added that the Aussies dearly missed a left-arm spinner in Ashton Agar, who was earlier ruled out of the tournament with a lingering calf problem.

ALSO READ: 'When I saw Kohli's ball go up in the air...': How Virat's dismissal scare left Ashwin gasping for breath in WC opener

“I was surprised to see Australia bat first after winning the toss. Commendable performance by the Indian bowlers to restrict them to 199. Australia started well but I felt they missed a left-arm spinner on this surface," he said.

Sachin also dropped a special mention on the record stand between Kohli and Rahul that helped India revive from 2 for three in the second over of the innings.

"The partnership between Virat and Rahul sealed the game for us. They very smartly took their time and were able to execute some superb shots. The ball surely came onto the bat much better in the second half of the game. Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a good start,” he added.

Earlier last week, at the start of the tournament in Ahmedabad, where Sachin had carried the World Cup trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the former India opener tipped the host nation to make the semifinals.

“I hope so, because our team is playing good cricket, and if the team continues to keep things simple and stick to basics, they have the ammunition," he was quoted by ICC. “We’ve got strong batting line-up, a very good all-round bowling attack, we have good balance.

