'I was told I'm not ready for Rohit Sharma': Bangladesh pacer who sent India captain packing for duck in famous 2023 win

Bangladesh's young pacer Tanzim Sakib etched a memorable moment in his career last year by claiming the prized wicket of Indian captain Rohit Sharma. It was particularly special for Sakib as the dismissal came in his debut match during the Asia Cup 2023. Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib (in middle) celebrating during T20 World Cup 2024 with teammates(AP)

Reflecting on the moment, Tanzim shared that many doubted his ability to bowl to someone of Rohit’s calibre, especially being new to the international stage. Yet, in his very first over, the 21-year-old rattled Rohit with a delivery that led to a two-ball duck.

"It was my debut match and Rohit Sharma was the opponent and there was Team India," he recalled.

"Actually, to be honest, I didn't think of that for once. I was told that I am new I won't be ready for Rohit Sharma. But I was sure that I will play with my strength. If I can bowl at the right places and can make the new ball swing it will put any batter in trouble. I thought about what strength I have and tried to utilize that in the field, I didn't think about who the opponent was," Tanzim told Cricbuzz.

Despite Shubman Gill's magnificent century, India ultimately fell short by six runs, as Tanzim showcased his potential by also removing Tilak Varma and finishing with impressive figures of 32/2 in 7.5 overs.

Tanzim’s confidence grew exponentially after his remarkable debut, but it was his performances in the T20 World Cup this year that truly cemented his status as a rising star. Stepping up in the absence of Shoriful Islam, Tanzim emerged as Bangladesh's leading fast bowler, taking 11 wickets at an outstanding average of 13.54.

His also achieved his career-best figures during the tournament, picking 4 wickets for just 7 runs against Nepal.

Tanzim part of squad against India

The Bangladesh bowler will be aiming to keeping his solid run intact when the side takes on India in a three-match T20I series, starting Sunday.

The series will see India's young guns take centre stage, as most of the senior players, including vice-captain Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, are rested. Suryakumar Yadav, however, will continue to lead the side, while Hardik Pandya will also return to action.