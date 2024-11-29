Menu Explore
'I will make Axar Patel the DC captain': KL Rahul snubbed as ex-India star points out key reason for unique choice

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 29, 2024 01:42 PM IST

Axar Patel's name has been suggested to lead the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL season.

Delhi Capitals finalised a 19-player squad for the 2025 Indian Premier League, with KL Rahul being one of the marquee India stars being roped in at the two-day auction earlier this week. DC fended off an intense bidding war to buy Rahul for INR 14 crore; however, while many believe Rahul will potentially lead the franchise next season, former India opener Aakash Chopra thinks the reins should be handed to all-rounder Axar Patel.

Axar Patel was one of the players retained by the Delhi Capitals(PTI)
Axar was one of the players retained by the franchise ahead of the mega auction, and has been a consistent all-round performer for the Capitals for many years. Chopra believes Axar commands respect in the dressing room and is one of the senior members of the side, and has the ability to run the team.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant
₹ 27 Cr
DC LSG
  • Total Match
  • 111
  • Total Runs
  • 3284
  • Highest Score
  • 128 runs
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer
₹ 26.75 Cr
KKR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 115
  • Total Runs
  • 3127
  • Highest Score
  • 96 runs
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer
₹ 23.75 Cr
KKR KKR
  • Total Match
  • 50
  • Total Runs
  • 1326
  • Highest Score
  • 104 runs
  • Wickets
  • 3
  • Best Bowling
  • 2/29
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh
₹ 18 Cr
PBKS PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 65
  • Total Runs
  • 29
  • Highest Score
  • 10 runs
  • Wickets
  • 76
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/32
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal
₹ 18 Cr
RR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 260
  • Total Runs
  • 37
  • Highest Score
  • 8 runs
  • Wickets
  • 205
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/40
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler
₹ 15.75 Cr
RR GT
  • Total Match
  • 107
  • Total Runs
  • 3582
  • Highest Score
  • 124 runs
KL Rahul
KL Rahul
₹ 14 Cr
LSG DC
  • Total Match
  • 132
  • Total Runs
  • 4683
  • Highest Score
  • 132 runs
Trent Boult
Trent Boult
₹ 12.50 Cr
RR MI
  • Total Match
  • 104
  • Total Runs
  • 83
  • Highest Score
  • 17 runs
  • Wickets
  • 121
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/18
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer
₹ 12.50 Cr
MI RR
  • Total Match
  • 35
  • Total Runs
  • 195
  • Highest Score
  • 27 runs
  • Wickets
  • 46
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/15
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood
₹ 12.50 Cr
RCB RCB
  • Total Match
  • 12
  • Total Runs
  • -
  • Highest Score
  • -
  • Wickets
  • 12
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/24
Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj
₹ 12.25 Cr
RCB GT
  • Total Match
  • 93
  • Total Runs
  • 109
  • Highest Score
  • 14 runs
  • Wickets
  • 93
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/21
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc
₹ 11.75 Cr
KKR DC
  • Total Match
  • 41
  • Total Runs
  • 105
  • Highest Score
  • 29 runs
  • Wickets
  • 51
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/15
Phil Salt
Phil Salt
₹ 11.50 Cr
DC RCB
  • Total Match
  • 21
  • Total Runs
  • 653
  • Highest Score
  • 89 runs
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan
₹ 11.25 Cr
MI SRH
  • Total Match
  • 105
  • Total Runs
  • 2644
  • Highest Score
  • 99 runs
  • Wickets
  • -
  • Best Bowling
  • -
Jitesh Sharmar
Jitesh Sharma
₹ 11 Cr
PBKS RCB
  • Total Match
  • 40
  • Total Runs
  • 730
  • Highest Score
  • 49 runs
Check Full Coverage

"Who will be the captain? Their situation is like KKR. It could be Axar Patel. I don't mind him being the captain. If you give me the option, I would say make Axar the captain. He is extremely underrated, very mature, fantastic performer, and he will run the team very well. He is someone who will command respect," he said.

Chopra did acknowledge that Rahul is another strong option for captaincy, alongside Faf du Plessis – who was also picked at the auction – but Axar's “exceptional” performances for the Capitals make him a stand-out contender.

"KL Rahul could be the other option. The third could be Faf du Plessis if they wish so, but they might not play Faf from the start because they used the Right To Match card for Jake Fraser-McGurk.

"So I am thinking between Axar and Rahul but the management hasn't given any clarity yet. My vote goes towards Axar because his performances on this ground have been exceptional," he further said.

DC lose Pant

The Capitals did exercise the Right to Match (RTM) option for Rishabh Pant at INR 21 crore in the IPL auction, but Lucknow Super Giants, who had the bid, increased the final price to INR 27 crore. DC eventually decided to let go of their star former captain, who had been a part of the franchise since his maiden season in 2016.

It was then, when Capitals decided to channel their energy towards bidding for KL Rahul, eventually succeeding in his bidding by beating Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

