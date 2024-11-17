'I will shoulder charge him once he gets...': Virat Kohli plan laid bare as India star sent early warning

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh sent an early warning to India star Virat Kohli ahead of the start of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, saying that he would shoulder charge him the moment he crosses 30. However, Marsh's words only came in a hilarious context and spoke highly about the former India captain. India's batsman Virat Kohli looks on during the internal practice match between India and India A cricket teams at the WACA in Perth on November 15(AFP)

Kohli will be the cynosure when the Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The 36-year-old heads into the contest on the back of a lean run, which includes the 93-run tally against New Zealand in a home Test series earlier this week. The poor run of form left critics questioning his future in the Indian squad.

“I think I’m going to shoulder charge him when he gets to 30, just take him out,” Marsh was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

'I'll let the cricket do the talking'

Contrary to Marsh's tactic, Mitchell Starc, who has share the dressing room with Kohli for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL, admitted he won't sledge the India No. 4 and would rather let the ball do the talking for him.

“I got to play alongside Virat for a couple of years in the IPL, so I got to know him off the field a bit and I have always enjoyed the battles together. But I don’t think it’s like him or I have cracks back or forth. It’s more about the cricket and enjoying the contest. So he’s not someone I have riled up or tried to rile up. You just have to try and let the cricket do the talking,” Starc was quoted by Fox Sports.

Kohli has played 13 Test matches in Australia, scoring 1352 runs at 54.08 with six centuries and four fifties. His best-ever performance came in the 2014/15 tour, where he amassed 692 runs at 86.50, with four centuries and a fifty.

Kohli also has a decent record in Perth, which will host the 2024/25 series opener. In his only appearance at the Optus Stadium, in 2018, he scored a first-innings century. He also is the only India batter from the present Test squad to have appeared at the old Perth Stadium, the WACA, which has not hosted an international red-ball game since 2017. He scored 119 runs in two innings against Australia in his maiden tour to the country, in 2012.