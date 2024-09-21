‘I wish I could be Ravindra Jadeja. I envy him’: Ravichandran Ashwin's honest admission

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, India's dynamic spin duo, have redefined the concept of "hunting in pairs. " Their potent partnership consistently torments opposition teams. Their latest exploit came in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh, where they forged a record-breaking 199-run stand for the seventh wicket, rescuing India from 144/6 to 376 all out. India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after scoring a century with Ravindra Jadeja(AP)

This remarkable alliance marked a new milestone for the Ashwin-Jadeja combination, who have previously shared three 50-plus partnerships to stabilize India's innings.

Ashwin lavished praise on Jadeja, saying, "I envy his giftedness and talent. He's maximized his potential, and I wish I could be him, but I'm glad I'm myself." Ashwin credited Jadeja's presence at the other end for helping him craft his sixth Test century.

Ashwin and Jadeja's symbiotic relationship has become a cornerstone of India's success, with their collective skills and camaraderie leaving opponents struggling to contain them.

“He is an exceptionally good cricketer. I'm happy for him. Likewise, in so many ways, I think watching him bat over the last couple of years has also given me insight on how better I can be,” he added.

But when it comes to bowling, Ashwin pursues a vastly different philosophy, flummoxing batters with an endless bag of tricks.

Jadeja is more real world, keeping it tight and using subtle changes in line and length to net his returns.

But together they have found a way to co-exist to benefit the team and in last January the pair went past the mark of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh (501 wickets) to emerge as India’s most successful bowling combination.

“He keeps it really simple. He can repeat it (bowling) day in and day out. So, both of us have grown together. Both of us have done some special things.

“We really value one another at this stage and both of us are enjoying each other's success more than ever before,” Ashwin explained.

Ashwin on the 1st Test

The business, though, is unfinished. They will now have to bowl together once more in Bangladesh’s fourth innings to take the side home.

In his mind, Ashwin, who could not pick up a wicket in Bangladesh’s first innings that ended at 149, has already plotted the visitors’ downfall.

“I think there's a bit more up-and-down bounce. I would say the carry is there still. It's probably quickened up a touch (today) and then it's again gone on the slower side. I really do think as this game pans out, if at all it gets to the fourth-fifth day, it will turn for certain.

“But the challenge going ahead in this pitch would be to negotiate spin, as the surface in due course will be able to do its tricks on the batters,” he said.