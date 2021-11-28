'I would like to give the Kiwis the last 45-30 mins to bat': Karthik predicts the target India will set for New Zealand

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik has opined that a target of around 275 will be a winning one for India against New Zealand in the ongoing 1st Test in Kanpur.

At Stumps on Day 3, the hosts finished at 14/1 and with a lead of 63 runs. After posting 345 in the first innings, courtesy of fifties from Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja and a fabulous century from debutant Shreyas Iyer, the bowlers skittles the Black Caps on 296. Axar Patel led the charge with his fifth Test cricket five-wicket haul in his 7th innings.

Karthik also added that the Indian team will not bat the whole day and that he would want to see the Kiwis bat in the final 30-45 minutes.

"I think anything around 275 is a good target. Which would mean that they would need to bat two session or little more. I would like to give the Kiwis the last 45-30 mins to bat. And if they get Williamson and Latham under 100 runs, I think after that it'll be smooth sailing for India," Dinesh Karthik was quoted as saying on Cricbuzz Live.

Furthermore, wicketkeeper-batter Karthik also wants senior pros in stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara to get some runs. They both have been in poor form this season, averaging 20.35 and 31.30, respectively.

"I would love to see Pujara and Rahane get runs. They definitely deserve a few runs under their belt, they've been batting well sometimes getting off to a good start but not converting it. But here is an opportunity for them. It's a tough wicket but obviously their experience and the fact they can play spin well should come to the fore."