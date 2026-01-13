ICC asks Bangladesh to reconsider T20 World Cup stance

New Delhi: A video conference between the International Cricket Council and the Bangladesh Cricket Board officials on Tuesday afternoon failed to find a breakthrough as the latter stuck to its stance of not wanting to travel to India for the T20 World Cup matches. BCB considers it unsafe for its players, fans and officials to travel to India following rising tensions between the two neighbours. (AFP)

“During the discussions, the BCB reaffirmed its position regarding the decision not to travel to India, citing security concerns. The BCB also reiterated its request for the ICC to consider relocating Bangladesh’s matches outside India,” the BCB said in a media release.

“While the ICC highlighted that the tournament itinerary has already been announced and requested the BCB to reconsider its stance, BCB’s position remains unchanged. Both parties agreed that discussions will continue to explore possible solutions,” the release added.

BCB considers it unsafe for its players, fans and officials to travel to India following rising tensions between the two neighbours. However, ICC’s risk assessment report has not flagged any specific or direct threat to the Bangladesh team if it participated in the February 7-March 8 tournament.

“The BCB remains committed to safeguarding the well-being of its players, officials and staff while engaging constructively with the ICC to address the matter,” the release said.

BCB has written to the ICC twice requesting that its World Cup games be shifted out of India to co-host Sri Lanka. However, considering that the T20 showpiece is just three-and-a-half weeks away, the world body appears unlikely to reschedule matches.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three games in Kolkata and one in Mumbai in the league stage.

BCB asked the world body to relocate its matches after BCCI on January 3 instructed Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its IPL 2026 roster without giving a specific reason. Since then, Bangladesh Youth and Sports advisor Asif Nazrul, who is likely to have a final say on the cricket team’s travel to India, has been at the forefront of demands to move Bangladesh’s games out of India. Following Mustafizur’s removal, the Bangladesh government banned IPL broadcast in the country.