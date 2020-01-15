ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in elite list of Indian cricketers

cricket

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 13:25 IST

The year 2019 was a fairytale for Indian opener Rohit Sharma. His performance in one-day internationals was a class apart. He scored an unmatched 5 centuries in the ICC World Cup, taking his overall tally to 6 tons in the showpiece event. His exploits in the 50-over format has landed him the prestigious ICC ODI Player of the year Award. 2019 wasn’t a breakthrough year in ODIs for Rohit, who has been an ace performer for India for several years now. But it was the first time that India’s limited overs vice captain, managed to overshadow skipper Virat Kohli.

ALSO READ: ICC Awards 2019 winners list - Full list of winners | Indians & Aussies dominate

Kohli in fact had made it a habit to outshine the world in ODIs, having taken home the prestigious honour in the last two years. The Indian skipper has won the ward thrice in his career, his first coming in the year 2012. Rohit’s win makes him the third Indian to have been adjudged the best ODI player in the world.

ALSO READ: ICC Awards 2019 - Virat Kohli named captain in ICC Test team of the year ruled by Australians

Former India captain MS Dhoni won the award twice in 2008 and 2009. While Dhoni’s ODI career is about to come to an end, Kohli and Rohit still have a lot of years left in international cricket and we can expect this duo to fight it out for the top honours in the coming days as well.

Rohit scored a whopping 1490 runs in 28 one day internationals in 2019 at an average of 57.30. He smashed as many as 7 centuries in the 50-over format.