ICC awards 2019 winners’ list: Full list of all award winners announced by cricket’s parent body

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 13:12 IST

ICC Awards 2019: England all-rounder Ben Stokes won the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Player of the Year after a stunning 2019. Indian opener Rohit Sharma was awarded the ODI player of the year. Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins has been named the Test Player of the Year.

Here is the full list of ICC Award winners:

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Best Cricketer of the Year – Ben Stokes (England)

Test Cricketer of the Year – Pat Cummins (Australia)

ODI Cricketer of the Year – Rohit Sharma (India)

T20I Performance of the Year – Deepak Chahar (India, 6-7 v Bangladesh)

Emerging Cricketer of the Year – Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)

Associate Cricketer of the Year – Kyle Coetzer (Scotland)

Spirit of Cricket Award – Virat Kohli stopping the fans booing Steve Smith at the Oval

David Shepherd Trophy for Umpire of the Year – Richard Illingworth

“I would like to thank the ICC for giving me this award and the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to represent the country. It is great to be recognised in this fashion. We are very happy with the way we performed as a team in 2019. We could have done better but we have a lot of positives and a lot to look forward to in 2020,” Rohit said after receiving the award.

“I am very happy to receive this award. I would like to thank the ICC for this award and to the BCCI for giving me a chance to represent my country. That performance was very special for me. I got an opportunity to play for India after a long time. Taking six wickets conceding only seven runs was a dream performance for me and will always remain close to my heart,” Chahar was as quoted by ICC.