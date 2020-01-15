ICC Awards 2019: Deepak Chahar’s world record spell wins ‘T20I performance of the year’

cricket

Indian medium pacer Deepak Chahar was on Wednesday named in ICC Awards 2019 winners list. Chahar produced a match winning spell against Bangladesh in Nagpur in November 2019 where he picked up 6 wickets while giving away only 7 runs, which included a hat-trick. That performance has been chosen as the ‘T20I performance of the year’ by cricket’s governing body.

Chahar is the only Indian male bowler to have taken a hat-trick in T20Is. His bowling figures of 6/7 in 3.2 overs is the best ever in cricket’s shortest format. The right-arm bowler dismissed Shafiul Islam on the final bowl of the 18th over, as the batsman handed a catch to KL Rahul. He returned into the attack in the last over, and dismissed Aminum Islam and Mustafizur Rahman in two consecutive deliveries to complete his hat-trick.

It was a series decider against Bangladesh and Chahar’s performance turned the tables in a tense encounter.

Chahar said his haul of six for seven against Bangladesh in Nagpur, which included a hat-trick, would always be cherished by him.

“I am very happy to receive this award. I would like to thank the ICC for this award and to the BCCI for giving me a chance to represent my country. That performance was very special for me. I got an opportunity to play for India after a long time. Taking six wickets conceding only seven runs was a dream performance for me and will always remain close to my heart,” the medium pacer told ICC.