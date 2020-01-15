e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
ICC Awards 2019: Deepak Chahar’s world record spell wins ‘T20I performance of the year’

ICC Cricket Awards: Deepak Chahar is the only Indian male bowler to have taken a hat-trick in T20Is. His bowling figures of 6/7 in 3.2 overs - the best ever in cricket’s shortest format - was awarded the ‘T20I Performance of the year’

Jan 15, 2020
India's Deepak Chahar won ICC’s ‘T20I performance of the year’.
India's Deepak Chahar won ICC's 'T20I performance of the year'.(PTI)
         

Indian medium pacer Deepak Chahar was on Wednesday named in ICC Awards 2019 winners list. Chahar produced a match winning spell against Bangladesh in Nagpur in November 2019 where he picked up 6 wickets while giving away only 7 runs, which included a hat-trick. That performance has been chosen as the ‘T20I performance of the year’ by cricket’s governing body.

ALSO READ: ICC Awards 2019 - Virat Kohli named captain in ICC Test team of the year ruled by Australians

Chahar is the only Indian male bowler to have taken a hat-trick in T20Is. His bowling figures of 6/7 in 3.2 overs is the best ever in cricket’s shortest format. The right-arm bowler dismissed Shafiul Islam on the final bowl of the 18th over, as the batsman handed a catch to KL Rahul. He returned into the attack in the last over, and dismissed Aminum Islam and Mustafizur Rahman in two consecutive deliveries to complete his hat-trick.

ALSO READ: ICC Awards - Virat Kohli gets ‘Spirit of Cricket’ accolade for heartwarming gesture during World Cup

It was a series decider against Bangladesh and Chahar’s performance turned the tables in a tense encounter. 

Chahar said his haul of six for seven against Bangladesh in Nagpur, which included a hat-trick, would always be cherished by him.

“I am very happy to receive this award. I would like to thank the ICC for this award and to the BCCI for giving me a chance to represent my country. That performance was very special for me. I got an opportunity to play for India after a long time. Taking six wickets conceding only seven runs was a dream performance for me and will always remain close to my heart,” the medium pacer told ICC.

