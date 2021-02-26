ICC Board Meet: BCCI opposes ICC's EOI policy for global meets
The Indian cricket board has expressed its reservations about ICC's policy of inviting bidders (Expression of Interest) for hosting global tournaments during the next eight-year cycle between 2023-2031.
During an ICC board meet on Thursday, the BCCI made it clear that they are completely against the idea of the global body issuing EOI and demanding money from any potential hosting nation.
"The BCCI brass has made their displeasure clear about this EOI concept for the next cycle during yesterday's board meet," a senior BCCI official privy to the development, said.
"In fact, we are confident of getting good support from England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia (CA)."
The Expression of Interest concept has blessings of ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney who had the support of boards like Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
"Even some of the smaller boards like Oman and Emirates Cricket board along with Malaysia and Singapore are among those who have submitted combined EOI for hosting global meets," the source said.
It is believed that there has been around 93 Expressions of Interest for 28 flagship events (men, women and U19) during the 2023-31 cycle but this push to demand money for awarding hosting rights have met a roadblock from world's richest board which in principle is against such a policy.
It is also learnt that till now some of the influential boards are not ready with ICC's plan to have one flagship event in each of the eight years during the next cycle.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I am a cricket lover who actually went on to become a cricketer': R Ashwin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC Board Meet: BCCI opposes ICC's EOI policy for global meets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women's cricket season to start with 50-over tournament from March 11
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi to host Vijay Hazare knockouts from March 7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Accuracy added to variation, Ashwin's magic potion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It was not an 81 all out pitch, England batters looked like startled rabbits'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kohli makes cameo in Gujrati during Hardik Pandya-Axar Patel interview: WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu ends Jharkhand's winning streak with 67-run win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Baroda continue winning streak, beat Chhattisgarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Padikkal cracks second successive ton as Karnataka thrash Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC reacts after Yusuf Pathan announces retirement from cricket
- “India’s 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup winner Yusuf Pathan announces his retirement from all forms of cricket,” tweeted ICC after Pathan made the announcement on Twitter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yusuf Pathan's top 5 knocks that will always be cherished by cricket fans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yusuf Pathan, 2011 World Cup & 2007 WT20 winner, announces retirement
- Pathan made a name for himself in the Indian Premier League while playing for franchises like Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, before having a successful stint with the national team.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'This is a mark of all the great teams in history': Matthew Hayden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCCI looking at multiple cities to host IPL 2021: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox