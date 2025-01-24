New Delhi [India], : Former Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary and the current International Cricket Council chairman Jay Shah was elected as a board member of the Marylebone Cricket Club advisory board on Thursday. ICC chairman Jay Shah elected as new member of Marylebone Cricket Club

Shah was absent when MCC held the inaugural World Cricket Connects forum last year, which witnessed over 100 leading voices at the Lord's which will discuss the state of the global game. Shah is among the 13 founding members of the new World Cricket Connects advisory board, which will be headed by former Sri Lanka skipper and MCC president Kumar Sangakkara.

The other founding members of new advisory board are former India captain Sourav Ganguly, former South Africa opener Greame Smith and former Director of England Cricket, Andrew Strauss along with England women's captain Heather Knight and JioStar's CEO , Sanjog Gupta.

MCC announced that the the second World Cricket Connects forum will take place later this year on June 7 and June 8, before the World Test Championship final at the Lord's which will be played between Australia and South Africa.

MCC chairman Mark Nicholas expressed his thoughts on organising the second World Cricket Connects forum which will take place later this year, in the month of June.

"We are looking forward to welcoming many of the game's most influential figures to debate the most important topics that dominate global cricket. An important step has been made in the forming of the World Cricket Connects Advisory Board," Mark Nicholas said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"We have assembled an impressive group of the best minds in cricket across several different areas relevant to our sport. I am delighted to be working with this experienced group and excited about what we can collectively achieve for the benefit of the global game," Mark Nicholas.

The new advisory board replaced the World Cricket Committee, which was formed back in 2006. The committee held the final meeting last summer.

World Cricket Connects advisory board members: Kumar Sangakkara , Anurag Dahiya , Chris Dehring , Sourav Ganguly, Sanjog Gupta , Mel Jones, Heather Knight, Trudy Lindblade , Heath Mills , Imtiaz Patel , Jay Shah, Graeme Smith, Andrew Strauss.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.