ICC chairman Shashank Manohar to raise BCCI’s concern against terrorism

International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Shashank Manohar said that security will remain a ‘top priority’ for the global governing body and that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would be shown the security plans put in place for the World Cup 2019 during an ICC meeting in March.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) met in New Delhi on Friday to take a call on how to approach the India-Pakistan World Cup match. In a meeting to address the spiralling speculation around the match, the CoA deliberated on the matter but did not take any position for now and will not mention the tie in the planned e-mail to the world body.

“I have received the BCCI’s letter. Security has, and always will be, the top priority of the ICC. When the ICC (board members) meet in Dubai on March 2, we will show the BCCI all the security plans which have been put in place for the World Cup,” Manohar was quoted as saying by Times of India. “They can satisfy themselves over the arrangements for the World Cup. Every board is entitled to do that.”

The letter was composed after a BCCI meeting on Friday, where the Indian board kept on hold a decision on playing Pakistan at the World Cup, but requested the ICC to ask its members to “sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates”. “As far as other issues are concerned, I will place BCCI’s letter and the concerns expressed therein, before the ICC Board,” Manohar said.

While fans and some former cricketers like Sourav Ganguly had called for India to cut all sporting ties with Pakistan, others like former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar wanted Virat Kohli and boys to beat Pakistan in the game and pay tribute to the soldiers.

