India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sends warning to Aussies ahead of first T20I – Watch

Wicket-keeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni let his intentions know during the final training session ahead of the first T20I of the two-match series against Australia on Sunday. Vizag will be hosting the first match of the series with Bengaluru scheduled to play host to the second on Wednesday.

On the eve of the Vizag T20I, Dhoni was pictured sweating it out in the nets to get back in rhythm following a short break after the conclusion of the New Zealand tour. Dhoni seemed in good nick as he made proper contact with almost all the deliveries during the training session.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded the video on social media and their post read: “Belting it at the nets @msdhoni #TeamIndia #INDvAUS”

Indian team will be aiming to lock in the last couple of available slots in their England-bound World Cup squad, when they square off with familiar foes Australia in a limited overs series starting with the first T20.

The seven-match series comprising two T20 Internationals and five ODIs against a struggling Australian side, will be India’s last international assignment before the mega event starting May 30 in England and Wales.

With all but two places sealed, Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri will also treat these two T20 games as an extended audition for the World Cup hopefuls, who are still on the waiting list.

Skipper Kohli is back after a well-deserved three-week break and will be keeping a keen eye on the likes of Rishabh Pant and Vijay Shankar, two players who are strongly tipped to make the elite list.

India T20I Squad: Virat Kohli(Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande

Australia T20I squad: Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa

((With agency inputs))

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 14:59 IST