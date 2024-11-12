Menu Explore
ICC Champions Trophy: PCB seeks clarification on India’s refusal to travel

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 12, 2024 08:01 PM IST

PCB seeks clarification from ICC on BCCI's refusal to play in Pakistan for the 2025 ODI Champions Trophy, considering a hybrid model for the event.

Mumbai: Responding to a letter from the International Cricket Council (ICC) on India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 ODI Champions Trophy, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has written back seeking more clarification on the matter.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi (right). (AFP)
Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi (right). (AFP)

“The PCB has responded to last week’s ICC letter seeking clarifications for BCCI’s decision not to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025,” a PCB spokesperson said.

While the Indian cricket board (BCCI) has cited security reasons, PCB, it is understood, wants India to spell out more so that they can contest the matter further. While ICC and BCCI haven’t said anything publicly, internally it is understood that BCCI’s stand isn’t going to change. To stay tournament hosts, the viable option for PCB would be to accept conducting the tournament in a hybrid model where India play its matches at a neutral venue (the UAE is the frontrunner) and the rest of the matches are held in Pakistan.

There have been media reports in Pakistan suggesting that PCB is considering taking a hard stance and pull out of the tournament. But that is being seen as nothing beyond public posturing within BCCI circles. If PCB plays hardball, the option of taking the entire tournament away from Pakistan is also among the contingency options before ICC.

After a dip in diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Indian men’s team has not travelled to Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup.

Meanwhile, the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) is awaiting clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs for participation in the T20 World Cup for the Blind scheduled in Pakistan from November 22. The Indian squad has been announced after receiving an NOC from the union Sports Ministry on November 4.

