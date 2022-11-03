Home / Cricket / ICC confirms major change in Pakistan T20 World Cup squad after huge setback before South Africa match

ICC confirms major change in Pakistan T20 World Cup squad after huge setback before South Africa match

Published on Nov 03, 2022

"The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has approved Mohammad Haris as a replacement for Fakhar Zaman in the Pakistan squad. The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad," ICC said in a statement.

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Pakistan and Netherlands at the Perth Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Perth. (Photo by Trevor Collens / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)
Pakistan replaced the injured Fakhar Zaman with Mohammad Haris in their T20 World Cup squad after getting approval from the ICC technical committee. Zaman was ruled out of the World Cup after sustaining a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury to his right knee. The left-hander had missed Pakistan's first two Super 12 matches against India and Zimbabwe due to the same injury. The Babar Azam-led side lost both those matches. Zaman made a comeback to the side against the Netherlands, scoring 20 runs off 16 balls in Pakistan's easy win. He, however, aggravated his injury and was ruled out of the tournament.

The 21-year-old Haris has only played one previous T20 international, against England in Lahore in September.

He made seven runs opening the batting alongside captain Babar Azam and kept wicket as England cruised to an eight-wicket victory inside 15 overs.

Middle-order batsman Zaman was not originally part of Pakistan's 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup because of his knee problems and came in as a risky late replacement for leg-spinner Usman Qadir.

Fakhar missed the defeats against India and Zimbabwe before returning against the Netherlands in Perth on Sunday where he made 20 off 16 balls but aggravated his knee injury.

Haris has made four one-day international appearances for Pakistan, with a top score of six against the West Indies in Multan in June this year.

Pakistan face South Africa at the Sydney Cricket ground later Thursday needing to win to keep their faint hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive.

