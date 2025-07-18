ICC cracks the whip, punishes India batter for making 'avoidable physical contact' on two occasions with England players

The International Cricket Council (ICC) cracked the whip as it punished India batter Pratika Rawal for breaching the Code of Conduct during the first ODI against England earlier this week. The 24-year-old was guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct and as a result, she has been fined 10 per cent of her match fees. She has been penalised for two separate incidents of a similar nature. ICC cracks the whip on an India batter for breaching ICC Code of Conduct (AP)

The first incident happened in the 18th over of India's batting innings when she made “avoidable physical contact” with England bowler Lauren Filer while trying to take a single. She then did the same after being dismissed by spinner Sophie Ecclestone.

She made contact with the spinner when she was on her way back to the dressing room. Apart from being fined, one demerit point has also been added to the Indian batter's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India won the first ODI against England to gain a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The visitors had earlier won the T20 series as well.

In the first ODI, England posted 258/6 in the allotted fifty overs, owing to Sophia Dunkley's 83-run knock. However, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues helped India chase the total down to gain a 1-0 lead.

England fined for slow over-rate

For maintaining a slow over-rate in the first ODI, England were fined five per cent of their match fee. The hosts were found one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC stated in its official release.

Both Rawal and England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt accepted their respective sanctions imposed by match referee Sarah Bartlett, so there was no need for a formal hearing.