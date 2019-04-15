ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar react after selection in squad

Vijay Shankar, who was the surprise selection in India’s World Cup squad, said that it was dream come true moment for him and that he would speak with the members of his SRH side in order to tackle high-pressure scenarios which might prop up at the World Cup.

“I am extremely elated to be in the Indian WC team. This is like a dream come true. We have a few World cup winning team members here at SRH and I have spoken to them to understand what it feels like to play in a WC and then go on to win it. I have learnt a lot from them on the ways to manage pressure at such a large scale event,” Shankar said after the call-up.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is one of the three seamers selected in the squad said that he is looking forward to bowling in English conditions as it would suit his style perfectly. He also credited the IPL for giving him the right match practice before the mega tournament.

“I am extremely happy to be selected for the World Cup, the conducive English conditions will suit my strength and I am looking to make most of it. Playing for SRH in IPL has given me the right match practice just before the mega tournament like WC. This is my second WC and now I am pretty confident to perform at such level,” Bhuvneshwar said.

As per VVS Laxman, who is the mentor of SRH, this Indian side looks solid and are strong contenders for the title. He also spoke about Shankar and Bhuvneshwar and said that both players were looking in great shape in the nets.

“The Indian team is a very balanced side and is one of the strong contenders for the title. I have closely monitored Bhuvi and Vijay in the nets while they were on SRH duties. They look in great shape and are raring to perform on a stage like World Cup. I can see these players contributing in team’s success in a major way,” Laxman said.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 20:07 IST