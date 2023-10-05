ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: A complete guide for travellers and fans in Dharamshala

Founded by the British between 1815 and 1847, Dharamshala adopted its name from an old Hindu sanctuary called ‘Dharamshala’. It later became an army subsidiary cantonment for troops stationed at Kangra but is now primarily known as the home of His Holiness The Dalai Lama who formed a government-in-exile in 1960 after fleeing from Tibet. The HPCA Stadium is a thing of beauty.(PTI)

Dharamshala is a tourist’s haven. If you are travelling to Dharmashala for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, here are tips on must-see/eat/do/buy.

Match Fixtures:

October 7: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 10:30 am

October 10: England vs Bangladesh, 10:30 am

October 17: South Africa vs Netherlands, 2 pm

October 22: India vs New Zealand, 2 pm

October 28: Australia vs New Zealand, 10:30 am

Stadium: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium. Capacity: 23,000

Know the stadium: Perched 1,317 metres above sea level, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala is a visual delight. The snow-capped mountains of the Dauladhar hill-range provide a picturesque backdrop. The venue is the first in India to use winter rye grass scattered around the outfield, which prevents the grass from dying when temperatures fall below 10 degrees.

HPCA hosted its first ODI in January 2013, between India and England,

How to reach: The nearest airport is Gaggal Airport, 15 kilometers away from Dharamshala. HPCA is 11 kms from the airport.

From Delhi, you can take an overnight train to Pathankot, then opt for six-hour journey on Kanhra Valley Railway To Kangra. From Kangra, take a private taxi to McLeodganj.

Average Temperature: In October, high of 23-28 and low of 8-16 degree Celsius.

Remember: If you have motion sickness, consult a doctor before heading to Dharamshala. Mornings & nights might get chilly in October, carry a wind cheater and/or shawl/light woollens.

What to see/do: Kangra Art Museum. War Memorial. Kunal Pathri. McLeodganj. Dal Lake. Bhagsunath. Chinmaya Tapovan. Nurpur.

Do a day trip to the temples of Jwalamukhi, Chamunda Devi and Brijeshwari Devi. Between May and October, the Dhauladhar ranges offer an enormous variety of trekking and rock climbing.

The 20 km stretch of the river Beas between Nadaun and Pong Dam offers ample opportunities in angling for Mahaseer.

What/where to eat: Chilly Beans. Raku’s Place. Old German Bakery. View Cafe. Do not miss the dham (Himachali version of a thali) in an unnamed Dhaba opposite India hotel. Tibetan food in Clay Oven and Tibet Kitchen. Best street food is in the lower Bhagsu village and Mcleodganj. Israeli food mainly available in Upper and lower Bhagsu and Dharamkot. Do not miss the Himachali masala chai.

Must-eat dishes include Tudkiya bhat, Thukpa, Shapta, Momos, Maggi & Chai, Bhagsu Cake, Ham.

Where to shop: For local handicrafts visit Kotwali Bazar, Tibetan handicrafts and carpets are available at Mcleodganj. Divine Buddha Handicrafts. Namgyal Book Shop. Semshook Tibetan Handicraft. Green Shop. Village Boutique. Jogibara Road Bazaar.

Hotels in Dharamshala: Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort, Stroll by ITC Hotels, The Atman Dharamshala, Hotel Dharamshala Palace, Best Western Plus Revanta McLeodganj. La Riqueza Bliss Valley Mountain View (very close to HPCA Stadium). juSTa Birding. WelcomHeritage Grace Hotel. Indraprastha Spa Resort.

Transport: Plenty of cabs are available around taxi union office near Mcleod Main Chowk. You can also book cabs for full day. Auto rickshaws, Mudrika jeep shuttles and local buses have regular services between the tourist attractions.The area is best explored on foot.

Don’ts by Himachal Pradesh Tourism Board:

- Don't leave any eatable along the road side for wild animals and also don't allow your caterer to do so.

- Don't engage with wild animals.

- Don't litter the mountains while travelling.

- f possible don't get packaged food.

- Don't create noise.

- Don't wash your clothes in water springs or stream and never discharge saponified water in water sources.

- Don't litter plastic/disposable crockery like plates, donas, spoons and glasses.

- Don't defecate or urinate near river banks and spring beds.

- Don't leave your undergarments behind after bath as the colors and nylon, synthetic fibre in cloth is a pollutant.