ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan vs Bangladesh: How coin toss can decide Men in Green’s fate

Pakistan are in precarious situation in the 2019 ICC World Cup. After virtually looking out of the tournament after losing to India, Pakistan have bounced back in impressive fashion. They have managed to string together 3 consecutive victories to have some hope of qualifying for the last four. However, they need a world record win against Bangladesh at Lord’s to leapfrog New Zealand and reach the semis. But there is a catch also as Pakistan could be eliminated even before a single delivery is bowled.

Coin tosses have been important for teams in their strategy in various matches. But for Pakistan, a coin toss is extremely important as it will massively influence the future of the team at the World Cup. Pakistan need to beat Bangladesh by a huge margin (316 runs) to qualify for the semis. But if they lose the toss then their campaign will come to an end.

The Men in Green won’t be able to mathematically topple New Zealand from the fourth spot if Sarfaraz Ahmed fails to win the toss. This is one of the rare occasions where a coin toss will decide the fate of the match.

If Pakistan wants to qualify for the semifinals of the World Cup then they need to score a total in excess of 400. They are in fifth place currently with 9 points and a net run rate of -0.792 while the Kiwis have 11 points with a positive net run rate of +0.175. They cannot reach the last four if they bowl first against Bangladesh even if they bowl them out in the first over itself, such is their net run rate.

If Pakistan manages to achieve the feat then they will break the world record of the highest margin of victory in a ODI match. Even Sarfaraz Ahmed has admitted that Pakistan will look to score 500 runs after batting first.

“We will do our best to win the last game as well to end on a high and we will do our best to achieve that but we need to be realistic, but if Allah helps then miracles can happen,” Sarfaraz Ahmed said.

“It’s like you score 600, 500, 400 on a pitch then you think you can get the other team out for 50 and then win by a 316-run margin. If you think realistically, then we can only try. But the first real thing will be to win the match.”

