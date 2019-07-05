Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2019: Pakistan in search of miracle for semi-final berth

Live Score Pakistan vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan need a miracle when they take on Bangladesh in their ICC World Cup 2019 last group stage match against Bangladesh on Friday at Lord’s. Even if Pakistan beat Bangladesh at Lord’s on Friday, they face a near-impossible task to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals Pakistan require an outlandishly big victory but if Bangladesh bat first, their chances of catching New Zealand will be gone. Pakistan will have to win by margin of 316 runs to knock New Zealand out.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have nothing but pride to play for. They have no chance of making it to the semis but will like to finish the tournament on a high. Shakib Al Hasan has been in tremendous form with both and ball and he will look to continue the same against Pakistan.

Follow Pakistan vs Bangladesh live updates here:

12:59 hrs IST What Pakistan need to do If Pakistan score 350, they must win by 311 runs. If Pakistan score 400, they must win by 316 runs. If Pakistan score 450, they must win by 321 runs (Read full story here)





12:45 hrs IST Toss can end Pakistan’s hopes Would you believe it if we tell you that the coin- toss can end Pakistan’s ray of hope? Yes, if Bangladesh win the toss and opt to bat first then Bangladesh will automatically be eliminated from the World Cup. To stand a chance for a semi-final berth, Pakistan first need to bat first then post a huge total.



