Pakistan vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2019: Shakib Al Hasan on the verge of joining Sachin Tendulkar in elite WC list

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is on the cusp of adding a new feather into his already illustrious cap when he takes to the field against Pakistan in Bangladesh’s last ICC World Cup 2019 group stage clash at the Lord’s in London on Friday. ‘The Bangla Tigers’ were knocked out of the competition after their 28-run defeat at the hands of India in their last match at Edgbaston. While as for Pakistan, they need to beat Bangladesh by 311 runs after posting 350 or by 316 runs after scoring 400, in order to qualify for the last four. So, the two Asian rivals will be playing for pride at this iconic venue. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

However, Shakib will have plenty to play for as he is on the verge of joining legendary Sachin Tendulkar in an elite World Cup list. Shakib has been in sensational form in the tournament as he has scored 542 runs, including two centuries and four half-centuries.

If the southpaw manages to cross the 50-run mark against Pakistan, Shakib will become only the second cricketer after Tendulkar to score seven 50+ scores in a single edition of the World Cup. The ‘Master Blaster’ scored seven 50+ scores during the 2003 edition of the tournament.

Overall in World Cup matches, Shakib has 11 fifty-plus scores. One more such score will propel him to the joint second spot alongside Kumar Sangakkara in the list of players with most 50+ scores in World Cup matches.

With so much to play for personally, Shakib will hope for one last run-filled outing in the tournament and help Bangladesh finish their campaign on a high. Moreover, Bangladesh are on a four-match winning streak against Pakistan in ODIs and will look to make it five at the ‘Home of Cricket’.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 20:23 IST