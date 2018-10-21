ICC expresses concern over Kinara Oval in Malaysia

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has expressed concern over the future of Kinrara Oval cricket ground in Malaysia.

The ground is the home of the Malaysian Cricket Association who were given the notice to vacate the venue so it could be redeveloped.

ICC chief David Richardson said that they would continue to give all possible to help maintaining the international status of the cricket ground.

“Cricket in Malaysia is flourishing with the number of players in all age groups growing and the ICC welcomes the intervention of the Minister of Youth and Sport and we are hopeful a sustainable solution can be found,” Richardson said.

“The ICC will continue to support Malaysia Cricket and hopes the Kinrara Oval will remain an international cricket venue,” he added.

Kinara Oval has hosted a number of international cricket events over the last decade.

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 15:41 IST