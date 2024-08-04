ICC has plan B in place if India decline to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025: Report
With Pakistan selected as hosts, there are huge question marks over India's participation at the Champions Trophy.
The ICC Champions Trophy will be back next year, and will be held in Pakistan from February 19 to March 9. Pakistan are the defending champions and the tournament last took place seven years ago in 2017. In 2016, the ICC cancelled future editions of the tournament after 2017, with the aim to have only one major tournament for each format. But then in 2021, they reversed their decision and announced the tournament's return in 2025.
With Pakistan selected as hosts, there are huge question marks over India's participation in the tournament due to political and diplomatic relations between both countries.
To cover all bases if India refuse to travel to Pakistan, the ICC have reportedly sanctioned a budget of around 65 million dollars during its recent AGM in Colombo. According to Cricbuzz, the budget cover expenses of hosting matches in locations other than Pakistan.
According to the report, the Chief Executives Committee (CEC) approval notes mention that, "PCB has signed Host Agreement and has worked with management to draft an event budget which is submitted F&CA for approval. Management has also approved an estimate of the increase in the cost of staging the event if it is necessary to play some matches outside Pakistan."
"A planning meeting and inspection of proposed match venues took place in Pakistan in March 2024. A significant amount of renovation work is underway in all three venues to upgrade facilities", the note further added.
According to reports, the draft schedule has been made and India's matches are set to be held in Lahore, and they will also face hosts Pakistan. They will be slotted in Group A, with Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand. According to the draft schedule, India will face Pakistan on March 1. Meanwhile, they will take on Bangladesh on February 20 and New Zealand on February 23.
