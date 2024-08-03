MS Dhoni reunites with 2007 T20 World Cup's title-winning hero Joginder Sharma after 'almost 12 years', photos go viral

The inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup was MS Dhoni's first ICC title as India captain, and it proved to be a huge turning point in the wicketkeeper-batter's career as a cricketer and also national team skipper. In the final, India beat Pakistan by five runs. In the final over, Pakistan needed 13 runs to win, with only one wicket remaining. MS Dhoni poses for a photo with Joginder Sharma.

Dhoni surprised everyone, going for Joginder Sharma. The pacer bowled a wide in the first delivery, followed by a dot ball. Then Pakistan needed 12 runs in five balls and Joginder sent a full toss, outside off, which Misbah-ul-Haq launched straight down the ground for a six. Then the equation came down to six off the last four balls but the bowler dealt with the pressure in style. He sent a full delivery, on the stumps, Misbah tried to play a scoop shot over short fine leg, but could only sky it for a catch by Sreesanth as India won the title.

Joginder announced his retirement from all formats of international and domestic cricket on February 3, 2023. He also serves as a DSP in the Haryana Police, a job, which he was given after his T20 World Cup glory.

So fans were given a massive throwback when Joginder took to Instagram to update fans that he recently caught up with Dhoni. He posted a reel which consisted of photos and captioned it as, “ It was nice to meet @mahi7781 after a very long time. The fun of meeting you after almost 12 years was different today.”

The post sent fans into a state of meltdown, who hailed both former India players in the comments section. One fan wrote, "Two super hero of t20 world Cup 2007."

"People who watched 2007 final never forget last over against final handling pressure," another added.

One fan said, "The last over and Mahendra Singh Dhoni's faith in you made all Indians happy that day."

Dhoni was last seen in action in IPL 2024 and hasn't yet announced his retirement. He handed over the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad prior to the IPL 2024 opener.