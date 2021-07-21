ICC ODI rankings: Shikhar Dhawan moves up to 16th, Virat Kohli remains 2nd

After playing a match-winning knock against Sri Lanka in the first ODI, India opener Shikhar Dhawan jumped two places to notch the 16th spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings released on Wednesday. India captain Virat Kohli has retained his second spot.

Dhawan, who is currently leading a new-face Indian side in the tour of Sri Lanka, smashed an unbeaten 86 in the first game in Colombo on Sunday that helped him accumulate 712 rating points and move up in the ranking list. Kohli, on the other hand, has 848 points.

India’s vice-captain in the white-ball format, Rohit Sharma is placed third with 817 points and is headed by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam who has 873 rating points.

Among the bowlers, India's Yuzvendra Chahal has moved up four places to the 20th spot. Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga has propelled up 22 places and is placed 36th. South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi is up to eight places to 39th, Ireland's Simi Singh has gained six places to grab the 51st spot and Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani has jumped 23 places and currently holds the 70th position.

In the ICC T20 rankings, Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan and England middle-order batsman Liam Livingstone made huge progress after finishing as the leading run-scorers for their teams in the three-match series won 2-1 by England.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rizwan has attained a career-best seventh position after aggregating 176 runs in the series including an unbeaten 76 in the final match in Manchester, performances that helped him gain four places.

The 29-year-old had reached the top 10 for the first time in his career after a Player of the Series effort against Zimbabwe in April this year and has reaped benefits of his continued good effort.

Livingstone has galloped 144 places to reach the 27th position after playing just eight T20Is since his debut against South Africa four years ago. The 27-year-old's aggregate of 147 runs against Pakistan included his maiden international century, a valiant 43-ball 103 in the first match.

(With PTI Inputs)