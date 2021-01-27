ICC ODI rankings: Virat Kohli remains No 1, Bumrah 3rd on bowler's list
India captain Virat Kohli and senior batsman Rohit Sharma retained their number one and two positions respectively in the ICC rankings for ODI batsmen, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah remained at the third spot in the bowler's list.
Kohli, who had scored 89 and 63 against Australia in his last two ODI appearance, has 870 points to his kitty.
Rohit, who missed the tour of Australia due to an injury and has not featured in any one-day game since the COVID-19 pandemic began, remained at the second spot, five points ahead of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (837).
ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly taken to hospital after complaining of chest pain
New Zealand's Ross Taylor (818) and Australia skipper Aaron Finch (791) round up the top five in the batsmen's list.
Ireland all-rounder Paul Stirling gained eight slots to reach 20th place after scoring 285 runs against Afghanistan which included centuries in the second and third matches.
Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi (70th to 66th), Rashid Khan (96th to 89th) and Javed Ahmadi (103rd to 99th) have also gained in the rankings for batsmen.
Among the bowlers, Bumrah remained the best-placed Indian, occupying the third spot with 700 points. New Zealand pacer Trent Boult (722) and Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman (701) occupy the top two spots.
Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who was the most successful bowler in the recently concluded series against the West Indies, has progressed nine spots to take fourth position after grabbing seven wickets, including a haul of four for 25 in the second ODI that won him the player of the match award.
ALSO READ | India vs England: History of Tests in India - Part 1 - (1933-34 to 1963-64)
Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman's six wickets in the series has lifted him from 19th to the eighth position.
Other Bangladesh players to gain in the latest rankings update include Shakib Al Hasan (up 15 places to 13th among bowlers) and Mushfiqur Rahim (up one place to 15th among batsmen) after their player of the match performances in the first and third matches respectively.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sourav Ganguly goes for 'checkup', vitals stable, says hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: History of Tests in India - Part 1 - (1933-34 to 1963-64)
- In the first part of our series we look back at England's tours of India from 1933-34 to 1963-64
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sourav Ganguly taken to hospital after complaining of chest pain
- Ganguly was admitted to Woodlands hospital in Kolkata on January 2 after he had complained of chest pain and dizziness. He later underwent angioplasty after he was diagnosed with three blockages in the coronary artery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC ODI rankings: Virat Kohli remains No 1, Bumrah 3rd on bowler's list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Joe Root & co. arrive in Chennai ahead of Test series - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahane explains why Sundar found the spot in Brisbane Test ahead of Kuldeep
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'The idea to promote Rishabh Pant at no. 5 came from Virat Kohli'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shai and Kyle Hope test positive for COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Virat was and will always be the captain of India Test team': Rahane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cricket Australia defends ‘brilliant leader’ Tim Paine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Solanki stars as Baroda stun Haryana by 8 wickets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He's shown he's ready': Clarke names player who can replace Paine as captain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Felt I owed team that innings': Vihari recalls SCG heroics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Five players who can set the auction tables on fire
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox