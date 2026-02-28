ICC readies contingency plans for T20 WC as US-Iran conflict impacts Dubai, to provide real-time advisories to teams

The ICC said on Saturday that it has activated contingency plans to protect the travel, logistics and well-being of stakeholders at the ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, even as it stressed that tensions in the Middle East have no direct impact on the tournament’s conduct. The governing body issued the statement as a formal media release on its official website on 28 February 2026. ICC chairman, Jay Shah (PTI)

In the release, the ICC said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation and has mobilised travel, logistics and security teams to minimise disruption, particularly for personnel who depend on Gulf transit hubs for onward travel after completing their tournament duties. The ICC specifically noted Dubai International Airport as a key transit point for many stakeholders.

According to the ICC, those potentially affected include players, team management staff, match officials, broadcast crews and event personnel. While the tournament itself remains on track in the two host nations, the governing body acknowledged that outbound travel planning may need to be adjusted if regional conditions affect regular air routes through the Gulf.

An ICC spokesperson said the safety and well-being of everyone connected to the event remains the organisation’s highest priority and added that teams were working around the clock to ensure stakeholders can return home safely with as little disruption as possible. The statement also urged fans who have travelled or are planning to travel for the tournament to closely monitor advisories and consider all relevant factors before making further international travel plans.

As part of the measures outlined, the ICC said its travel and logistics unit is working with major international carriers to identify and secure alternative routing options, including connections through European, South Asian and South-East Asian hubs. It also said security consultants are liaising with relevant authorities and will issue real-time advisories as the situation develops. A dedicated ICC Travel Support Desk has also been activated.

The ICC added that it will continue to provide updates as required and remains committed to the smooth and safe conclusion of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The media release was published in the ICC’s official Media Releases section and on the dedicated release page dated 28 February 2026.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East and has activated comprehensive contingency plans to safeguard the travel, logistics and well-being of all stakeholders associated with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, currently underway in India and Sri Lanka.

While the crisis in the Middle East has no direct bearing on the conduct of the tournament, the ICC acknowledges that a significant number of personnel - including players, team management, match officials, broadcast teams, and event staff - rely on Gulf hub airports, particularly Dubai (DXB), as key transit points for onward travel to their home countries upon concluding their commitments at the event.

ICC Spokesperson: “The safety and well-being of every individual connected to our event is the ICC’s highest priority. We have already mobilised our travel, logistics and security teams, and are working around the clock to ensure that all stakeholders can return home safely, with minimal disruption. We would also urge fans who have travelled or were planning to travel for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 to monitor closely and adhere to advisories being issued and consider all factors before undertaking any further international travel.”

Measures Currently in Place

The ICC Travel and Logistics team is actively working with major international carriers to identify and secure alternative routing options, including connections through European, South Asian and South-East Asian hubs.

The ICC security consultants are liaising with relevant authorities and will provide real-time advisories as the situation develops. A dedicated ICC Travel Support Desk has also been activated.

The ICC will continue to issue updates as the situation evolves and remains committed to the smooth and safe conclusion of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.