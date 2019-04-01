ICC’s new rules - From Instagram handles on shirts to Twitter poll for toss

The players will now be seen sporting their respective Instagram handles on the back of their shirts in Test cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Monday. The International cricket body have come up with some revolutionary changes, which according to them will make the game ‘more appealing to the younger generation’.

Through their social media account, the ICC announced that it will be introducing multiple changes to game which will come into effect along with the start of World Test Championship, scheduled to played between July 2019 to June 2021.

In the longest format, the players won’t have their white jersey empty anymore as apart from having their numbers, they will also carry their respective Instagram handles. The ICC’s Twitter post stated: “As part of our efforts to make the game more appealing to younger generations, the ICC will be applying both numbers and Instagram handles to kits from the beginning of the World Test Championship.”

Another interesting change is that the traditional coin toss will be replaced by Twitter poll and fans can now decide which team goes out to bat or bowl first. The ICC’s post read: “In further changes ahead of the World Test Championship, the tradition of the coin toss will be replaced by a @Twitter poll, allowing fans at home to decide who bats and bowls!”

The official broadcasters have also been given the option to send a commentator in the middle and give his/her expert opinion on the game while the match in on. They can now stand behind the slip cordon as the match is in progress. The ICC post read: “In a move to bring fans even closer to the sport, broadcasters will have the option to position commentators on the field of play behind the slips cordon.”

The ICC have also decided to go the baseball way of double play which means that they can now inflict double damage on their opposition. “After taking a catch, the fielding team will be permitted to complete a ‘Double Wicket Play’ by running out the other batsman”.

Moreover, the runs scored in the evening session of a day/night session will count as double, which means that 12 runs is the most that can now be scored of one delivery. The ICC post read: “Runs scored in the evening session of day/night Tests will count double, creating a new and exciting strategic element”.

ICC have also decided to make minor changes in cricket terminology as no balls and dot balls will be known as ‘Faults’ and ‘Aces’.

Meanwhile, former England cricketer Michael Vaughan supported the idea of having Instagram handles on the back of jerseys but he also hinted that it could all be a ploy by the ICC to poke fun at the supporters on April Fool day.

It’s the April fool day, so, there is a big chance that ICC is celebrating the day in a very peculiar way but it is yet to be confirmed by the global governing body of cricket whether it is just a prank or not.

