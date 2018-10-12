ICC Test Rankings: Usman Khawaja enters top-10 after match-saving ton in Dubai

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja has entered into the top-10 of the latest ICC Test rankings for batsmen following his match-saving ton against Pakistan in Dubai. Khawaja scored runs in both the innings and that helped him jump nine spots to No.10 and this is the first time in his career that the southpaw has managed to breach this mark.

Khawaja was colossal in the first Test, played in Dubai. He top-scored for Australia in the first innings with 85, scored in over four hours, and then – with his team staring at defeat – led a stunning resistance on the final day, with an innings of 141, scored in close to nine hours.

That helped him move up past Aiden Markram to the 10th spot in the latest rankings. His points tally – 719 – was, however, below his career best of 747, achieved in 2017.

There were no changes above him, with Virat Kohli’s 139 in the first Test against the Windies keeping him firm at No.1 with 936 points – one off his career-high of 937. Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, Joe Root and David Warner round off the top five.

On to the bowlers now, and two Pakistani bowlers made significant gains. Mohammad Abbas returned 4/29 and 3/56, and was joint 13th with Jason Holder after rising eight spots. Bilal Asif, the debutant, got 6/36 in the Australian first innings, and entered the chart at No.69.

The big mover for the Indians was Kuldeep Yadav, the young left-arm wrist-spinner gaining 16 spots to get to the 52nd position after picking up his first five-wicket haul in Tests – 5/57 in the Windies second innings.

((With ICC Inputs))

