ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli, India maintain top ranking, Jason Holder new number 1 Test all-rounder

After dominating England in the first Test, West Indies captain Jason Holder rose to the number 1 ranking in the list of Test all-rounders. The other notable improvements in the rankings include the Australian trio of Pat Cummins, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne, along with the Windies’ Kemar Roach, Roston Chase and Shane Dowrich.

Indian captain Virat Kohli continues to maintain his hold as the number 1 ranked Test batsman in the world. As far as the team rankings are concerned, the Indian team with 116 points remain the number 1 side in the world followed by South Africa which has 110 points.

The highlight of the week was Windies captain Jason Holder, whose superb maiden double century paved the way for West Indies crushing win over England by 381 runs.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been playing Test cricket and it’s really good to come back in the game like this. I put a lot of hard work in just to get back to full fitness,” Holder said after the match.

“It’s difficult to explain (his celebrations after reaching 200). A bit of emotion getting out. I’ve had a lot bottle up for a long time and I had the moment there to express myself a little bit. It’s really pleasing to know I can bat a whole sessions,” he added.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 16:52 IST