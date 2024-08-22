 ICC to get new female director as Indra Nooyi's six-year term ends | Crickit
Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
ICC to get new female director as Indra Nooyi's six-year term ends

PTI |
Aug 22, 2024 05:43 PM IST

Nooyi, who became ICC's first independent woman director in 2018, has completed her full term.

The International Cricket Council is on the lookout for a new female independent director after PepsiCo head Indra Nooyi's six-year tenure came to an end last month.

File photo of Indra Nooyi
The world body is also set to get a new chairman after incumbent Greg Barclay's refusal to seek a third term. Nooyi, who became ICC's first independent woman director in 2018, has completed her full term.

It is understood that ICC's all-powerful board has already started looking for a high-profile name like Nooyi, who was one of the most sought after names in corporate world.

"The Board of Directors shall elect one individual who must be a female and who must meet the Director Eligibility Criteria to ensure that equality, diversity and inclusivity interests in the sport of Cricket are appropriately represented from time to time, and such individual so elected shall be a Director (the "Independent Director")," the ICC statute makes clear.

A source close to the all-powerful ICC Board was asked about the exact criteria for the appointment and he said that it could be any woman of eminence -- be it from corporate world or sports.

"It could be anyone who has contributed in sports, business or in general. Just for example, it could be a Meg Lanning, a Charlotte Edwards or someone powerful from business community. Basically anyone who is eligible and person of eminence with contribution to sport," the source said.

The Independent Director will be elected for a first two-year term by the Board of Directors from a list of at least three recommendations provided by the Nominations Committee. She will also be eligible to vote during the chairman's election.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings.
News / Cricket News / ICC to get new female director as Indra Nooyi's six-year term ends
