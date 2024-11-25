The ICC’s executive board members are trying to convince Pakistan Cricket Board to accept hybrid model for next year’s Champions Trophy on the promise of increased financial incentives, according to sources. ICC trying to convince PCB to organise Champions Trophy in hybrid model

The schedule of the tournament is yet to be announced after India informed the global governing body of its inability to travel to Pakistan for the marquee event.

The ICC is scheduled to convene a meeting of its executive board on Tuesday to find a solution for the vexed issue.

“With the PCB not willing to budge on hosting the event under a hybrid model, they are now being offered additional financial incentives to end the deadlock,” an insider said.

“Chances are by tomorrow , a clear picture will emerge after a virtual discussion by board representatives on under which format the Champions Trophy would eventually be held early next year,” he added.

The insider said the PCB is being asked to accept additional financial incentives for allowing India to play its matches in UAE, with the final to be played in Dubai, in case if India qualifies.

“The PCB so far has resisted all such moves, insisting if India is not willing to play in Pakistan it is their problem as all the six other participating nations have no issues playing in Pakistan,” he said.

“The PCB is also insisting that even if it agrees to a hybrid model, the Pakistan and India group match and the final should be held in Lahore,” another insider said.

“Obviously, the Indian cricket board is not agreeable to this and is insisting India should play all its matches in Dubai, including the one against Pakistan, the semi-final and the final if they qualify for it,” he added.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has so far refrained from making any comments on the delay in announcing the schedule, but he has insisted that the Champions Trophy would be held as per schedule in Pakistan and the hybrid model would not be favoured.

“As far as we are concerned, all the preparations for the tournament, including the construction work at the three stadiums in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi is continuing on schedule,” a PCB official said.

