Friday, Jan 17, 2020
ICC U 19 World Cup Live Score, Live Updates: South Africa vs Afghanistan: Captain Parsons departs

ICC U 19 World Cup Live Score, Live Updates: South Africa vs Afghanistan: Captain Parsons departs

The ICC U-19 World Cup is underway in at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley, South Africa and it is the hosts who are up against the colts from Afghanistan in the tournament opener. Catch Live score and updates

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 14:35 IST
Hindustan Times
Afghanistan players celebrate the fall of a wicket in the U19 ICC World Cup match at Kimberley.
Afghanistan players celebrate the fall of a wicket in the U19 ICC World Cup match at Kimberley.(Twitter/ICC)
         

The ICC U-19 World Cup is underway in at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley, South Africa and it is the hosts who are up against the colts from Afghanistan in the tournament opener. The hosts have won the toss and elected to bat first. Here you can follow live updates from the match and also watch the live score. 

13:00 hrs: South Africa captain Bryce Parsons has won the toss and elected to field first 

13:30 hrs: The opening fixture of the 2020 ICC U19 World Cup gets underway.

13:35 hrs: And it is a dream start for the young boys from Afghanistan. Fazal Haque has cleane up the Protea opener Jonathan Bird for a duck. It is the worst possible start for the hosts.

13:40 hrs: It is a tight start by the Afghans. Th eleft arm spinner Mohammadi bowls a maiden over. South Africa yet to get going.

13: 55 hrs: The medium pacer has struck again. Haque has the other opener Andrew Louw clean bowled for 2 now. South Africa are in a state of shock.

14:00 hrs: Captain Bryce Parsons has started on a positive note. He has hit a couple of boundaries and things are now looking up for the hosts. 

14:10 hrs: This is a good partnership coming up for South Africa. Parsons and Like Beaufort are looking settled in the middle now. They are watchful and are taking their time.

14:20 hrs: Skipper Parsons looks in tremendous touch. He is the captain for a reason. South Africa’s 50 has come up within the 10 overs. Sometime back it looked almost impossible but Parsons has brought his team right back into the match.

14:30 hrs: Parsons is inching towards his half-century. That will be the first 50 of the tournament.

