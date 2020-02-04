ICC U19 World Cup: ‘Dream come true’ - Yashasvi Jaiswal reacts after ton against Pakistan

cricket

Centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal said its a dream come true for him to play so well in the World Cup and that too against Pakistan in the semi-final as India strolled to the final of the 2020 ICC U19 World Cup with a 10-wicket win here on Tuesday.

“It is a dream come true for me. Really happy with what I did for my country, I can’t express it in words. I’ll never forget that I scored a hundred in the World Cup against Pakistan,” Jaiswal said after the match.

Jaiswal scored a century (105 not out) as he and opening partner Divyaansh Saxena (59 not out) helped India chase down a target of 173 without losing a wicket after the bowlers dismissed Pakistan for a paltry 172.

“It is just the start though, I have to work really hard in the future as well. We (Saxena and me) were talking amongst ourselves that we needed to stay on the wicket.

“They bowled well initially and we had to see it out. All of us, our support staff, physio, manager, they put in the effort and I want to thank all the Indians who prayed for us. We will try our best in the finals,” he added.

They will now face either Bangladesh or New Zealand whose semi-final match will be played on Thursday. The final is scheduled to be played on Sunday.