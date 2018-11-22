ICC Women’s World T20, India vs England Live Streaming - When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

India will be looking to erase the memories of a heart-breaking World Cup final defeat last year when they take on England in the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s World T20 on Friday morning. England beat India by nine runs in an exciting final of the 50-over global meet, a tournament that ushered a new era for women’s cricket in India. To their credit, the ‘Women in Blue’ have been able to build on that momentum and a fantastic run in the ongoing World T20 is a testimony to that.

When is the World T20I match between India and England ?

The India vs England Women’s World T20 match is on November 23, 2018.

Where will the World T20I match between India and England be played?

The India vs England Women’s World T20 match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

What time does the World T20I match between India and England begin?

The World T20I match between India and England will begin at 05:30 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the World T20I match between India and England?

The World T20I match between India and England will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the World T20I match between India and England?

World T20I match between India and England live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 10:59 IST