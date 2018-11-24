ICC Women’s WT20: Mithali Raj’s manager lashes out at skipper Harmanpreet Kaur

Mithali Raj’s manager has lashed out at India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur after the stalwart was left out of the playing XI for the team’s ICC Women’s World T20 semi-final against England on Thursday. The Indian women’s team suffered their first loss of the tournament and crashed out of the tournament because of this 8-wicket defeat .

The decision to rest Mithali for this crunch game raised eyebrows and now, her manager has come out all guns blazing and lashed out at the India T20I skipper.

“Unfortunately @BCCIWomen believes in politics not sport. After witnessing what @M_Raj03 ‘s experience could do in IndvIre it’s shocking that they went with what pleases @ImHarmanpreet -a manipulative, lying, immature, undeserving captain,” Annisha Gupta wrote on Twitter.

The account was later deleted but Annisha confirmed to ESPNCricinfo that it was her who hit out at Harmanpreet on the social networking site.

“I’d like to say that I don’t know what is going on on the inside but, now that the matches are being telecast, we can see who is performing and who is not,” Gupta was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“And we can see the kind of treatment that Mithali has received despite her brilliant performance and despite showing stability and consistency. The kind of treatment she has received is completely uncalled for and there is something deeper than we need to look at than just the statements that have been coming out.

Earlier, after India’s hearbreaking defeat at the hands of England, Harmanpreet had defended the team management’s decision to bench Mithali.

“Whatever we decided, we decided for the team. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, no regrets,” Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here.

“I’m proud of the way my girls played through the tournament. This is a learning for us because we are a young team.”

