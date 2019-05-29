ICC World Cup 2019, 1st match: South Africa predicted XI against England - Faf du Plessis to make big call

It is a World Cup, there are favourites, there are dark horses and then there is South Africa. They wander around with a particular tag accompanying them, they rock up to the field with gifted players, with match-winners, win matches, grab attention and then suddenly blink.

When they win, you notice them, when they lose, you notice them, it is very difficult for any world event to miss South Africa. For starters, they are once again in the limelight - Dale Steyn, who was called back after playing two matches in the IPL, was called back. He was named in the squad and is now injured and ruled out of the playing XI.

Anrich Nortje is already out, Chris Morris is in, there could be confusion in the ranks, but there is Faf du Plessis at the wheel, and he smirks as he stutters around, he keep things calm. Also, there is Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock and Imran Tahir, there is David Miller too and JP Duminy. All match-winners, but as Faf said, they need to play with a little more freedom.

For starters, they need to figure out a side which can take the field against England - the hosts and overwhelming favourites. They have to bring their A game to the table, they have play according to their own potential and then try to somehow fill in Dale Steyn’s position.

There could be a toss up between Chris Morris and Tabraiz Shamsi and since the match will be played at the Oval, which has a flat wicket, Shamsi could get the nod as he has an attacking option who can get wickets in the middle overs.

Here is South Africa’s predicted XI for the match against England:

Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis (C), JP Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

