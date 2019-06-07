ICC World Cup 2019: Bangladesh predicted XI against England – Sabbir Rahman likely to play

Bangladesh were almost able to script a thrilling win over New Zealand. The batsmen struggled against the Kiwis quicks and were only able to muster 244 runs on the board. But coming into the attack, the spinners put on a splendid performance. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage ))

With Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehdiy Hasan and Shakib al Hasan picking up two wickets each, the Kiwis saw themselves making a mess of the chase, Luckily, Mitchell Santner kept his cool to win the game for New Zealand by two wickets.

After such a spectacular performance, it looks hardly unlikely Bangladesh would make a change in their bowling department. But the batting department leaves a lot to ask.

Bangladesh could bring Sabbir Rahman into the side as he is an experienced campaigner, having already played 61 ODIs. The inclusion of Rahman may give Bangladesh an added spin bowling option, which might come in handy against England.

To make way for Rahman, Bangladesh could sacrifice Mohammad Mithun, who has not looked good in either of the two World Cup games so far.

Here is Bangladesh’s predicted XI against England:

Bangladesh Predicted XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman

