ICC World Cup 2019: England’s predicted XI against Bangladesh – Pacer set to return

After starting off their World Cup campaign on a high, England suffered a setback in their second game against Pakistan. With the bowlers struggling against the Pakistan batsmen, the Three Lions were asked to chase down the mammoth total of 349, which in turn proved to be huge ask. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

Going into their third game against Bangladesh, England can take confidence from the fact that their batting line-up performed reasonably well, and both skipper Joe Root and Jos Buttler were able to score tons each. Ben Stokes has also looked to be in great nick and there appears to be no reason to make a change in that department.

The bowlers, though, had a tough time against Pakistan, and England would not want to repeat a similar performance against Bangladesh.

Even though Jofra Archer went for 79 runs without a wicket in his 10 overs in the previous game, the England would not want to drop the Caribbean sensation, considering he recorded figures of 3/27 in the first game.

Mark Wood, who carries an extra bit of pace and bounce, could make way back into the team, in place of Adil Rashid, who gave away 43 runs in his 5 overs in the previous game. England would look to trouble Bangladesh with pace.

Here is England’s predicted XI against Bangladesh:

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 21:12 IST