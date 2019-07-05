ICC World Cup 2019: Bangladesh predicted XI against Pakistan – Same team to take the field

Bangladesh are already out of the 2019 ICC World Cup but have proved their mettle at the tournament so far. Their performances have inspired confidence after winning against the likes of South Africa, West Indies and Afghanistan while taking giving a tough fight to England, Australia and India. Now there’s a chance for them to go out of the tournament with a bang when they face subcontinent rivals Pakistan at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Let’s now take a look at Bangladesh’s predicted XI for this match-

Tamim Iqbal

Tamim is the one of the most prolific batsmen in the Bangladesh’s history and has a knack of giving his best in crucial matches. His guile and temperament will again be needed when Bangladesh take on Pakistan in their last match of the 2019 ICC World Cup.

Soumya Sarkar

He hasn’t able to set the World Cup alight with his batting displays but Soumya Sarkar can take solace in the fact that he has at least given good starts to his team. His partnership with Tamim is one of the major reasons why Bangladesh’s batting line-up has impressed everyone at the World Cup.

Shakib Al Hasan

What a World Cup Shakib Al-Hasan is having. After spending the majority of his career being called a bowling all-rounder, Shakib has transformed his image dramatically with match- winning batting displays in the World Cup. He is the second-highest scorer at the tournament with 542 runs and will look to end his magical campaign with a bang.

Mushfiqur Rahim (wk)

Mushfiqur Rahim has been a mainstay in the Bangladesh team for years. His ability to fire in decisive situations has made him a vital cog in the setup. In this edition of the World Cup also, Rahim has again proved that he is a big-stage player after accumulating 351 runs at an average of 58.50 and chances of him getting dropped are absolutely zero.

Liton Das

Liton has been an impactful player in the lower middle-order for Bangladesh in this World Cup. His unbeaten innings of 94 against West Indies has been the highlight for Liton and he would look for an encore against Pakistan.

Mahmudullah

Whenever Bangladesh have needed a quick-fire finish to their innings, they have turned towards Mahmudullah. His six- hitting abilities have been complemented well by his calm demeanour. Bangladesh will again rely on his batting prowess to stun Pakistan’s momentum in the death overs.

Mosaddek Hossain

Mosaddek Hossain has been hitting the ball at a strike rate of almost 120 in the lower middle-order while impressing with the ball. His economy of 5.57 and his ability to restrict the opposition alongside Shakib is likely to see him retain his place.

Mohammad Saifuddin

In his first World Cup Mohammad Saifuddin has proved that he will be a player to watch out for in world cricket. He has been swinging the ball well in his opening spell and has even scalped Chris Gayle in this edition of the showpiece event. However in the last game against India, Saifuddin showed his batting credentials as he hit his maiden ODI half-century in just 38 balls.

Mashrafe Mortaza (c)

The captain will continue to lead the Bangla Tigers against Pakistan but will also look to improve his statistic with the ball at Lord’s. Picking up just a single wicket in the tournament, Mashrafe will hope for a better display against their Asian rivals.

Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur is on a high after his five-wicket haul against India in the last game. He had looked out of form at the start of the tournament but has bounced back in impressive fashion and is now standing tall with 15 wickets in 7 matches for Bangladesh. In his last game of the 2019 World Cup, Mustafizur could rattle the Pakistani opening combo of Imam ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman and prove to be lethal in the death overs with his slower deliveries.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 12:03 IST