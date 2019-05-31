ICC World Cup 2019: Ben Stokes equals 23-year-old WC record with all-round performance against South Africa

Ben Stokes produced a fine all-round display as England began their quest to win the World Cup with a 104-run thrashing of South Africa in the ICC World Cup 2019 opener at the Oval on Thursday.

Stokes top-scored with 89 in England’s 311 for eight, held a brilliant catch and took two for 12, including the last wicket, as England won with 61 balls left.

It was a day to remember for Stokes as the all-rounder created a number of records with his all-round performance.

It was after 23 years that a player scored more than 80 runs, picked up two wickets and grabbed two catches in a World Cup match. The last time it was Sri Lanka’s Aravinda de Silva in the 1996 World Cup final against Australia and on Thursday it was England’s Ben Stokes against South Africa.

Players who have scored 50 and have taken 2 wickets and 1 catch in a World Cup match

Stokes’ 89 was the second highest score by an England batter at No. 5 in a World Cup match. Stokes narrowly missed Paul Collingwood’s record who had scored 90 against Ireland in World Cup 2007.

Few more points on his 89: -

It was his 16th ODI fifty

His 7th in ENG

His 3rd vs SA

His 3rd of 2019

His 1st in the World Cup (this was his 1st WC innings).

For his all-round performance, he was awarded the player of the match.

A few nuggets on his Man of the Match Award

He is the 40th ENG player to receive a MoM in the World Cup.

He is the 13th ENG player to receive a MoM in the World Cup in ENG.

He is the first ENG player to receive a MoM in the World Cup in ENG vs SA.

He is the 4th ENG player to receive a MoM in the World Cup vs SA.

Others are Ravi Bopara, Graeme Hick & Alec Stewart.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: May 31, 2019 08:56 IST