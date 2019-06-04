ICC World Cup 2019: Dale Steyn ruled out of World Cup, Beuran Hendricks named replacement

South Africa’s premier fast bowler Dale Steyn been ruled out of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup after failing to recover from a shoulder injury. The fast-bowler withdrew from the Indian Premier League with the same issue and did not take part in his team’s first couple of matches.

Steyn has suffered a second shoulder injury which has not responded to treatment and has ruled him out of bowling for the foreseeable future. pic.twitter.com/zAro5UcQ70 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 4, 2019

The International Cricket Council said in a statement that it had approved bowler Beuran Hendricks as a replacement player for Steyn for the remainder of the tournament.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee. The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 consists of Geoff Allardice (ICC, ETC chairman), Campbell Jamieson (ICC representative), Steve Elworthy (CWC representative), Alan Fordham (host representative), Harsha Bhogle and Kumar Sangakkara (both independent representatives).

More to follow...

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 16:41 IST