ICC World Cup 2019: Despite snub, Mohammad Amir can still make it into WC squad - Legendary pacer opines

Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar feels Mohammad Amir can still make it into Pakistan 15-man World Cup squad, which was announced by the selectors on Thursday. Out-of-form speedster Amir was left of Pakistan’s provisional squad because of his indifferent performances in ODIs recently.

Since Champions Trophy 2017, Amir has picked up just five wickets in 14 ODIs. However, Akhtar feels that Amir could have been a big asset for Pakistan in the seaming conditions of England and the legendary pacer also explained as to how Amir can still get make it into the squad.

Amir has been picked in the Pakistan reserves team, which will play five-match ODI series in England before the World Cup. So, according to Akhtar, if Amir does well in this series, it will force the selectors to name him in the 15-man squad.

Akhtar’s social media post read: “I still think @iamamirofficial could be a lethal weapon to have in English conditions. He has a chance to prove that in the England series and be selected for World Cup by May 23rd. Good luck Amir, you can do it.”

I still think @iamamirofficial could be a lethal weapon to have in English conditions. He has a chance to prove that in the England series and be selected for World Cup by May 23rd. Good luck Amir, you can do it. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 18, 2019

My biggest concern is the pace dept. This squad lacks a leader of the pace attack, leader of the herd who is aggressive and goes out to attack. Hopefully Amir can be that.

In case that doesn't happen, @RealHa55an has to step up and fill that role along with @JunaidkhanREAL — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 18, 2019

Pakistan Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said the 11 from the 2017 Champions Trophy had been retained in the selection process.

“We are hopeful and confident that Pakistan will give a good account of itself in the World Cup,” Inzamam said.

The selectors, while not showing faith with left-armer Amir, reposed confidence in seniors Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez. Inzamam said that Hafeez’s final inclusion in World Cup was subject to him being 100 per cent fit before the tournament as he is still recovering from a thumb injury.

“Doctors have advised him not to bowl or bat now but when his rehab is over he will be back in action in two weeks time,” he added.

Pakistan World Cup squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (Capt), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Junaid Khan, Muhammad Hasnain.

Reserves: Asif Ali and Mohammad Amir.

