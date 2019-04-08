Pakistan among favourites to win ICC World Cup: Inzamam

Former Pakistan captain and current chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq believes the Asian giants are among the favourites to win the ICC World Cup, which will be held in England and Wales from May 30.

Pakistan, who open their campaign on May 31 against West Indies, will tour England for a five-match ODI series before the start of the showpiece event. The team, which will be led by wicket-keeper batsman Sarfraz Ahmed, recently went down 0-5 against Australia in UAE. Several key members of the side though were rested for the series.

ALSO READ: Big omissions as Pakistan name 23 probables for ICC World Cup

“Against Australia, we had rested seven of our key players and in the last two games we had rested around 10 of our main players but the team still fought hard in those matches and that is a very good sign for me.

“I am confident we will pick a very good team for the World Cup and Pakistan will be among the favourites for the title,” the former cricketer said last week while speaking to reporters.

Pakistan national selection committee has invited 23 players to complete a fitness test ahead of the announcement of their squad for the World Cup. The probables will undertake tests at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore from April 15 to 16, with the squad to be announced on April 18, the statement said.

Following are the 23 probables: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abid Ali, Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hassan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari, Yasir Shah.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 20:25 IST