Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan shares past World Cup experiences with team

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday shared his past experiences of playing at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup with its national team. The cricketer-turned-politician had led Pakistan to its only World Cup win in 1992, where the team defeated England by 22 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the final.

Khan met the men in green at his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad. Entire 17-member contingent along with the national selection committee, headed by Inzamamul Haq, head coach Mickey Arthur and rest of the team management were part of the meeting, Cricket Pakistan reported.

Pakistan will leave for England on April 23 to play in a one-off T20I and five ODIs against England, beginning May 5. The team will then clash with Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the warm-ups before openings its World Cup campaign against West Indies on May 31 at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Pakistan Thursday left out experienced but out-of-form pacer Mohammad Amir from its 15-member World Cup squad while including batsman Abid Ali in the line-up.

Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, announcing the World Cup squad and two reserve players, said the 11 from the 2017 Champions Trophy had been retained in the selection process.

“We are hopeful and confident that Pakistan will give a good account of itself in the World Cup,” Inzamam said.

The selectors, while not showing faith with left-armer Amir who has taken just five wickets in his last 14 ODIs since the Champions Trophy two years back, reposed confidence in seniors Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez.

Inzamam said that Hafeez’s final inclusion in World Cup was subject to him being 100 per cent fit before the tournament as he is still recovering from a thumb injury.

“Doctors have advised him not to bowl or bat now but when his rehab is over he will be back in action in two weeks time,” he added.

Inzamam said hard-hitting batsman Asif Ali and Aamir were in the reserves for the one-day series against England and the side matches before the World Cup.

Pakistan World Cup squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (Capt), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Junaid Khan, Muhammad Hasnain.

Reserves: Asif Ali and Mohammad Amir.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 15:14 IST