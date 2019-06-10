ICC World Cup 2019: England sweat on Jos Buttler’s fitness ahead of West Indies clash

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler is “responding well to treatment” on his hip injury but remains a doubt for Friday’s World Cup match against West Indies.

Buttler, 28, sustained “heavy bruising” on his right hip while batting and did not take to the field during the second innings as England beat Bangladesh by 106 runs on Saturday.

“He is responding well to treatment and will be reassessed later this week,” the ECB said in a statement.

“We anticipate he will train with the rest of the squad at the Hampshire Bowl on Wednesday ahead of the match against West Indies on Friday.”

Jonny Bairstow took the gloves during the England innings in Cardiff and could take up the role again if Buttler fails to recover in time for their fourth league stage game in Southampton.

Buttler, who scored 103 in England’s defeat by Pakistan last week, is the third-highest scorer in the tournament with 185 at an average of 61.66.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 20:21 IST