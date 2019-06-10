Stuart Broad bids adieu to Yuvraj Singh with special throwback picture

Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket on Monday after representing the Indian cricket team in 304 ODIs, 40 Tests and 58 T20Is in a career that spanned over 17 years.

After the official announcement, a number of past and present cricketers paid tribute to the flamboyant left-hander and one of them was England fast bowler Stuart Broad who shares a somewhat special connection with Yuvraj.

During the inaugural edition of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in 2007, Yuvraj created history by slamming six sixes in an over off Broad and thanks to that destructive batting, he was able to reach his half century in just 12 balls.That proved to be the match-winning knock in the encounter and India went on to clinch the title.

On Monday, Broad paid tribute to the India all-rounder as he posted a picture of himself with Yuvraj in the 2007 tournament with the caption - “Enjoy retirement Legend @yuvisofficial 🙌🏻 🏏”

Yuvraj Singh, accompanied by his wife and mother, told reporters of his decision at a city hotel close to the Wankhede Stadium where India lifted their last 50-overs World Cup title in 2011.

“After almost 17 years of international cricket on and off, I have decided to move on,” he said after being reduced to tears by a video of the highlights of his career.

READ: Yuvraj Singh announces retirement from all forms of International cricket

“Cricket has given me everything and that’s the reason why I am standing here today. It’s been a love-hate relationship with the sport in retrospect.”

Yuvraj, who played the last of his 304 one-day internationals two years ago, was a key cog in India’s World Twenty20 triumph in 2007 and was player-of-the-tournament at the World Cup four years later.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 19:37 IST